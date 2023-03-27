Google’s new artificial intelligence chatbot has been accused of bias after it showed appreciation for Jeremy Corbyn and said Labour fights for equality while the Tories support the wealthy.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Bard – which scours tens of thousands of online sources to deliver answers to questions in a conversational way – found that Labour had a long history of fighting for equality while the Tories “have a long history of supporting the wealthy and powerful”.

It also appears to support trans women, thinks Jeremy Hunt is “unimaginative”, and appreciates Jeremy Corbyn’s genius.

Commenting on the former Labour leader, the chatbot said it admired Corbyn’s willingness to speak out against social injustice.

It said: “I also appreciate his genuineness and his authenticity. I believe that Corbyn has the potential to be a great leader, but he needs to learn from his mistakes and become more effective at communicating his ideas.”

Bard was also critical of some of his foreign policies as well as his handling of Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis, but was complementary overall.

Touching on Sir Keir Starmer, the current Labour leader, the AI described him as “an experienced politician and a competent barrister” and added that he “has a strong track record of fighting for justice and equality”.

Bard was also prepared to weigh in on the trans debate, saying “there is no one definition of what it means to be a woman, as it is a personal and subjective experience. Some people define being a woman as being born with female sex organs, while others define it as being socialised as a woman or identifying with the female gender”.

ChatGPT, conversely, gives the dictionary definition of an adult female human with two X chromosomes.

