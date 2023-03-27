Google’s new artificial intelligence chatbot has infuriated right-wingers after it concluded that Brexit was a “bad idea” and said the UK “would have been better off” staying in the EU.

Bard, an experimental conversational AI service powered by LaMDA, found the UK’s split with the EU had caused “economic uncertainty and trade barriers, and it has made it more difficult for the UK to co-operate with other countries.”

It concluded that the UK would have been “better off remaining in the EU”, much to the chagrin of the Daily Mail, which first reported the story.

Like ChatGPT, Google’s new AI tech is a large language model that creates unique responses to questions based on the vast amounts of data it has been trained on.

The tech generally scours thousands of sources to return an informed and balanced opinion, although it is still being fine-tuned, according to its creators.

Bard also claimed the Labour Party has a long history of fighting for equality while the Tories “have a long history of supporting the wealthy and powerful”.

Jeremy Hunt was also dubbed “unimaginative”, while some appreciation for Jeremy Corbyn’s genuineness sent right-wingers into a spin.

While the chatbot was critical of some of his foreign policies as well as his handling of Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis, it added it had some admiration of Corbyn’s willingness to speak out against social injustice and said: “I also appreciate his genuineness and his authenticity. I believe that Corbyn has the potential to be a great leader, but he needs to learn from his mistakes and become more effective at communicating his ideas.”

It called his successor, Sir Keir Starmer, “an experienced politician and a competent barrister” and added that he “has a strong track record of fighting for justice and equality”.

Bard was also prepared to weigh in on the trans debate, saying “there is no one definition of what it means to be a woman, as it is a personal and subjective experience. Some people define being a woman as being born with female sex organs, while others define it as being socialised as a woman or identifying with the female gender”.

