Carol Vorderman narrates the latest Led By Donkeys film exposing the questionable figures included in Boris Johnson and Liz Truss’s resignation honours lists.

Late last year, Truss’s resignation honours was branded a “slap in the face to working people” by Labour when it was finally unveiled to widespread uproar, while the Libs Dems described it as a “shameless move”.

The Electoral Reform Society called for urgent reform to the “rotten and out of control” peerage system and criticised the list which proposed a new peer for every day-and-a-half Truss was in office.

It includes Tory donors and special advisers and was fraught with controversy before being published, with calls for Rishi Sunak to block the handout of honours given the short-lived nature of Truss’s premiership.

Her predecessor, Boris Johnson, also handed gongs to his close allies.

Former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey – recently in the news for his misogynistic rants about Vorderman – and staunch loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg were honoured, while Priti Patel was handed a damehood.

Benjamin Gascoigne, a former deputy chief of staff to the ex-prime minister entered the House of Lords alongside Ross Kempsell, a former political director of the Conservative Party.

Here’s what Led By Donkeys had to say on the matter:

LED BY DONKEYS



Truss and Johnson’s resignation Honours were a disgrace.



It’s time to reform the House of Lords.



My Honour was being asked to narrate this film by @ByDonkeys 🙌🏻



Thoughts on reform?

RT



pic.twitter.com/eBpOTKHYBf — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 25, 2024

Related: This isn’t ’92 or ’97… this is 1979 all over again