Chris Bryant’s takedown of Rishi Sunak has been widely lauded on social media, with Carol Vorderman describing it as the “best ever”.

The Labour MP for the Rhondda tore into the PM in what proved to be one of his most bruising PMQs to date.

He asked Sunak about losing text messages, losing billions in fraud, falling standards of living and being “more unpopular than Boris Johnson”, and has since been roundly praised on social media for it.

Responding to the speech, Carol Vorderman described his speech as one of the best takedowns of a prime minister she has seen.

The best take down of a "forgetful", ineffectual, unelected, unfit Prime Minister



Rishi Sunak owned by Chris Bryant at #PMQs

And others were similarly complimentary too:

Two days in a row @RhonddaBryant on 🔥 in HoC. Serious points made well

Beautiful! @RhonddaBryant should never have to buy another drink for the next year off the back of that!

I'd quite cheerfully stand the man a pint or two for that roasting! The comeback was so rubbish as well.

Sunak was skewered right and proper!!