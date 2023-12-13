Rishi Sunak faced one of his most bruising Prime Minister’s Questions yet as pressure piled on the PM over his Rwanda policy, economic data and the Covid inquiry.
Sir Keir Starmer was on riotous form as he ripped into Sunak over the cost of living crisis, flatlining growth and, in what proved to be a particularly sensitive topic, homelessness at Christmas.
The Labour leader was even able to land a few blows about the Christmas nativity as he swapped political debate for pure stand-up.
But it was left to Labour MP Chris Bryant to land the knock-out punch, with this absolute masterclass:
