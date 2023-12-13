Rishi Sunak faced one of his most bruising Prime Minister’s Questions yet as pressure piled on the PM over his Rwanda policy, economic data and the Covid inquiry.

Sir Keir Starmer was on riotous form as he ripped into Sunak over the cost of living crisis, flatlining growth and, in what proved to be a particularly sensitive topic, homelessness at Christmas.

This is a disgusting response to children in the UK being homeless this Christmas. I'd imagine the public would feel the same way. #PMQs

The Labour leader was even able to land a few blows about the Christmas nativity as he swapped political debate for pure stand-up.

Keir Starmer is doing stand-up at PMQs. Extraordinary.

Keir Starmer: "They've obviously found the donkey for their nativity, but the search for the three wise men will take a little longer."
#PMQs

But it was left to Labour MP Chris Bryant to land the knock-out punch, with this absolute masterclass:

Labour's @RhonddaBryant:



"What's worse? Losing WhatsApp messages as a tech bro, losing £11.8bn to fraud as chancellor, presiding over the biggest fall in living standards in history or desperately clinging onto power when you're even more unpopular than Boris Johnson?"#PMQs

