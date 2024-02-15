Lord David Cameron has won plaudits after he urged US legislators to pass a bill including support for Ukraine.

The former prime minister ruffled a few feathers Stateside after he called on Washington to vote through the package for the sake of global security.

Republican right-winger Marjorie Taylor Greene told Lord Cameron to “kiss my ass” after he wrote a strongly-worded piece for The Hill.

The Donald Trump ally said he should “look after his own country” following his intervention over the multibillion-dollar foreign aid package making its way through Congress.

The bill has passed through the Senate but faces a deeply uncertain future in the House of Representatives, where hardline Republicans aligned with presidential front-runner Mr Trump oppose the legislation.

During his visit to Poland on Thursday, the Foreign Secretary said the Congress vote was “crucial” to helping Ukraine succeed in the war.

Lord Cameron said: “We really do want to see Congress pass that money to support Ukraine economically, but crucially militarily in the months ahead.”

He added: “We have to do everything we can to make sure that Ukraine can succeed in this year and beyond.

“We must not let Putin think he can out-wait us or last us out, and that’s why this vote in Congress is so crucial.

“And I say this as someone who is not wanting in any way to lecture American friends, or tell American friends what to do.

“I say it as someone who has a deep and abiding love of the United States – of their democracy, of their belief in freedom – but as someone who really believes in the importance of our alliance.”

He has won plaudits closer to home, with Ian Dunt saying he’s starting to admire Cameron as foreign secretary and James O’Brien lauding his “impressive” move.

