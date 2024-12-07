We don’t recall seeing this on the side of a big red bus. Due to a series of unfortunate events, the UK is now severely lacking in testing facilities for its tap water supply – and Brexit has been identified as a major contributing factor by industry insiders.

Why is Brexit now threatening the safety of the UK’s tap water?

In a report from The Guardian, water companies are struggling to source the products needed to keep water for public consumption clean and up to the standards set out by the DWI, after a number of labs used to test these chemicals were closed.

So, why is it being referred to as a Brexit problem? That’s because EU-member states are going to share laboratory capacity going forward, limiting the shortfalls and ensuring complete, cross-border co-operation to keep water safety levels in the highest bracket.

The UK, however, is not privy to this agreement. So while our neighbours across the water work together, the specific safety rules in Britain mean that these tests cannot be conducted overseas, and must instead be confined to a domestic function.

MP vows to raise issues in Parliament

But, with all relevant labs closing down, we find ourselves stuck between a rock and a hard place – increasing the threat of contaminants polluting the tap water. And, with British waterways subjected to unprecedented levels of sewage, we really are up s**t creek with this one.

Earlier in 2024, thousands of citizens in Devon were forced to boil their drinking water, after parasites were discovered in the supply. It led to a shut-down of schools and businesses, and caused several people to fall ill. Some MPs fear this situation could be repeated.

Caroline Voaden, the Liberal Democrat MP for South Devon, has vowed to raise this issue in Parliament next week. She also took a swipe at the Brexit backers who ignored warnings about water safety, lambasting those who branded the concerns as ‘project fear’.

“After Brixham’s experience with the water supply earlier this year, these latest developments are of real concern. We warned about this – project fear, that was what they said. I will be raising this issue with the Minister this week.” | Caroline Voaden