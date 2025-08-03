In recent years, public sentiment towards Brexit has been souring at a rapid rate. From its halycon days of earning a majority of the electorate’s support at the ballot box in 2016, the reality has vastly outweighed the fantasy – and it would appear that the associated fatigue is growing stronger.

Brexit support continues to tank – as support for second referendum grows

A new survey, carried out by More In Common and commissioned by the right-leaning Sunday Times, has revealed that only 29% of voters would choose to leave the European Union if a referendum was held today, marking a major milestone in the process.

Other flagship pollsters, including YouGov and Survation, have not recorded support for Brexit dropping below 30% at any point. This new data highlights just how significantly the tables have turned, almost ten years on from one of the UK’s most consequential public votes.

The same research showed that the Remain camp has stayed steadfast in its view, recording 52% of declared support. Meanwhile, 18% of those questioned – from a sample size of more than 2,000 people – said they either would not vote, or did not know how they felt about it.

How many people would vote to remain in the EU today?

Another substantial talking point that has emerged from this survey is just how many people would like to see a ‘rejoin referendum’ within the next five years, asking the British public to once again decide if the country is better off in or out of the EU.

Of all respondents, 49% said yes to a second referendum, outperforming the naysayers by a 12-point percentage margin. These figures are likely to cause serious concern among Brexit’s biggest backers – with this being the second major poll in the last six weeks that highlights our national ‘Bregret’.

‘Multiple polls’ show support for overturning Brexit

A YouGov poll conducted in June 2025 also shows that, among decided voters (where ‘don’t knows’ are excluded), there is majority support for holding a ‘Brejoin referendum’ within either the next 5-10 years – indicating just how frustrated Brits have become with Brexit.

Roughly 51.7% of decided voters want the vote by 2030. However, that margin of support grows among respondents when asked about hosting a new referendum in 2035, with just over 59% saying that vote to rejoin should be held within the next decade.