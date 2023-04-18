An online petition kicked off by Leeds for Europe campaigners calling for a public inquiry into the impact of Brexit has reached 140,000 signatures – days before it is due to be debated in Parliament.

MPs will discuss the appeal in the House of Commons on Monday 24 April. The Petitions Committee agreed to the “truth about Brexit, good or bad” inquiry debate after the petition reached 100,000 signatures.

It was first guaranteed a Government response after the first 10,000 signatures – which were secured within 48 hours of it being published on the UK Parliament website. In their initial response, ministers claimed that “the UK-EU institutions are functioning as intended”.

The full Government reply and petition text can be viewed at – bit.ly/BrexitInquiry2023. The public can still add their name to the petition and Leeds for Europe is urging supporters to now contact their respective MP to tell them why it is important they take part in the debate next week.

Among those who will be observing from the public gallery of Westminster Hall on Monday will be Peter Packham, whose idea the petition was. He is Leeds for Europe’s Social Media Officer and runs its 47,000-follower Facebook page.

Packham said: “The crucial thing was securing the first 100,000 signatures. But I am obviously delighted to see how the petition has continued to garner support from the public since then. MPs should take note – this is an important issue for their constituents.

“If there are any MPs who genuinely believe Brexit is delivering what was promised then they should say so. I can respect the integrity and courage of anyone expressing an honest, properly thought-through opinion… even if it differs from my own.

“My real criticism will be for those MPs who hide away from their first-ever opportunity in parliament to discuss Brexit’s impact – good and bad – on our country and their constituents.”

Alongside Packham in the public gallery on Monday 24 April will be Richard Wilson, Chair of Leeds for Europe.

Wilson said: “Public opinion and sentiment have changed radically in recent years as MPs’ constituents have got to see and experience the consequences of Brexit. Often, it seems our politicians have been left behind on this issue.

“The two major events to affect the UK this century were Brexit and Covid. A public inquiry into Covid has already begun, but there has been none arranged to assess the impact of Brexit.”

Those unable to attend the debate can still watch it live on the UK Parliament YouTube channel. It is due to start at 4.30pm on Monday 24 April. Anyone visiting the site before that date can request a notification of when the debate is about to start. Petition debates typically last between one hour and 90 minutes.

Related: Food inflation soars to 17.2%, with BoE policymaker pinning blame on one thing