Munira Mirza, the Downing Street head of policy, has sensationally quit over Boris Johnson’s Jimmy Savile slur against Keir Starmer.
Mirza has worked with Johnson for 14 years – but resigned on Thursday afternoon, The Spectator reported.
In a letter to the prime minister, Mirza said: “I believe it was wrong for you to imply this week that Keir Starmer was personally responsible for allowing Jimmy Savile to escape justice.
“There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion. This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse. You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave.”
More follows