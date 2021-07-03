











In case you hadn’t heard, England take on Ukraine tonight for a place in the semi-final of Euro 2020.

Never one to spurn an opportunity for some flag-waving patriotism, Boris Johnson has waded into the fray, posing with an absolutely enormous St. George’s flag outside Downing Street.

🚨⚽️ | NEW: Downing Street have released this photo ahead of England Ukraine pic.twitter.com/BL7LeBF5SS — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) July 2, 2021

Needless to say, Twitter has some thoughts about the prime minister’s gesture.

failure is an orphan but success has many fathers pic.twitter.com/xOy2oB5rDt — Henry Mance (@henrymance) July 2, 2021

They told him he had to find his way out of the maze. He’s been in there since Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2CWJsoFY1E — Flic Everett (@fliceverett) July 2, 2021

it’s like having The Pub Landlord as Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/QSSyllTMd9 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 2, 2021

Its an optical illusion. The flag didn't get bigger it's just the stature of the UK Prime Minister that's been significantly reduced. pic.twitter.com/fDY6VSvUek — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 2, 2021

"Siri, show me a picture that explains why Scottish people want England to get fucking pumped at the Euros" https://t.co/72Ia8B9W3F — Jim (@Barcajim3) July 2, 2021

