In case you hadn’t heard, England take on Ukraine tonight for a place in the semi-final of Euro 2020.
Never one to spurn an opportunity for some flag-waving patriotism, Boris Johnson has waded into the fray, posing with an absolutely enormous St. George’s flag outside Downing Street.
🚨⚽️ | NEW: Downing Street have released this photo ahead of England Ukraine pic.twitter.com/BL7LeBF5SS— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) July 2, 2021
Needless to say, Twitter has some thoughts about the prime minister’s gesture.
failure is an orphan but success has many fathers pic.twitter.com/xOy2oB5rDt— Henry Mance (@henrymance) July 2, 2021
July 2, 2021
They told him he had to find his way out of the maze. He’s been in there since Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2CWJsoFY1E— Flic Everett (@fliceverett) July 2, 2021
it’s like having The Pub Landlord as Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/QSSyllTMd9— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 2, 2021
Its an optical illusion. The flag didn't get bigger it's just the stature of the UK Prime Minister that's been significantly reduced. pic.twitter.com/fDY6VSvUek— Otto English (@Otto_English) July 2, 2021
"Siri, show me a picture that explains why Scottish people want England to get fucking pumped at the Euros" https://t.co/72Ia8B9W3F— Jim (@Barcajim3) July 2, 2021
Related: Starmer: Batley and Spen win a ‘turning point’ for the country
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .