The Prime Minister’s actions have already resulted in his brother Jo Johnson, a former Conservative minister resigning from the party as he no longer trusted Boris Johnson was acting in the “national interest.”

Now the PM’s sister, Rachel Johnson, has spoken out, warning she believes the PM’s bizarrely aggressive behaviour may be due to pressure “people who have invested billions in shorting the pound or shorting the country in the expectation of a no-deal Brexit.”

This week it has been revealed in the Byline Times that the Cabinet Office has been asked to investigate if Boris Johnson has breached the ministerial code by not declaring hedge fund donors, some of whom also funded the Leave campaign that Boris Johnson jumped onto in 2016. Hedge funds and financiers who have poured millions into Tory coffers stand to make a mint by speculating on the economic pitfalls of a no-deal Brexit.

In August the Sunday Times revealed how Boris Johnson’s pro-Brexit backer Crispin Odey has bet £300m AGAINST British businesses and stands to make huge profits from the stock of British firms plummeting in the event of a no-deal Brexit .

Boris Johnson and the Tory Party have been criticised by politicians and commentators of all political persuasions for accusing anyone not backing an economically disastrous no-deal Brexit of “surrender” and “betrayal.”

Such language MPs warned this week had resulted in an increase of threats of violence. All to no avail, as both the PM and his controversial adviser Dominic Cummings not only defied calls to resign for unlawfully misleading the Queen into suspending Parliament to stop scrutiny of their Brexit policy, they both insisted that MPs should “deliver Brexit” if they wanted to feel safe.

As we reported yesterday, the PM’s divisive and dangerous tactics are not just ensuring country-wide divisions over Brexit become more violent and entrenched, but they are destroying any chance of the cross-party parliamentary consensus he would need to vote for any deal he secured with the EU.

Making a Brexit deal “much, much more difficult”

“For those of us who do want to work cross-party to achieve a deal, this is making it much, much more difficult,” confirmed Lisa Nandy in the House of Commons as Labour colleague Paula Sherriff spoke out of fears another MP would be murdered.

Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel shed light today on his “reprehensible” inflammatory comments about murdered Labour MP Jo Cox.

Rachel Johnson (PA)

Ms Johnson, who had supported remaining in the EU, told BBC Radio 4’s World at One: “What we saw yesterday and today in the Commons is a very divided country.

“But to say that Parliament is at fault is not helpful, because Parliament is also divided and it’s reflecting the division in the country.

“I think that what we are seeing is an executive that is so keen to deliver Brexit in any shape or form, to get the country out of the EU, to deliver up on that promised land, that they will do anything to justify that end.”

“Shorting the pound or shorting the country in the expectation of a no-deal Brexit”

Asked what could be behind her brother’s controversial tactics, she responded:

“It could be Dominic Cummings advising the Prime Minister to be extremely aggressive and to face down opposition from all sides of the establishment in order to secure his position as the tribune of the people.

“It could be coming from my brother himself, he obviously thoroughly enjoys being Prime Minister.

“It also could be from – who knows – people who have invested billions in shorting the pound or shorting the country in the expectation of a no-deal Brexit. We don’t know.”

Rachel Johnson added: “I love him very much and he is a different person in the Commons.” She said he was using the House of Commons as a “bully pulpit” and the using the “kind of strongman gambit that has been proved to work”.

Has Johnson breached ministerial code over big money hedge fund donors?

Last month it was revealed that Boris-backer Crispin Odey, founder of Odey Asset Management, previously gave £870,000 to the Leave campaign and made £220million overnight as sterling slumped after the 2016 referendum result.

Odey, whose companies have donated a staggering £1.7 million to the Conservative Party, Ukip, Brexit groups and individual Brexiteers such as Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg scoffed the next day in an interview with the BBC: “There’s that Italian expression – ‘Il mattino ha l’oro in bocca’ – the morning has gold in its mouth, and never has one felt so much that idea as this morning.”

Crispin Odey has now bet a tidy £300m on the stock of British businesses plummeting and stands to make huge profits from a no-deal Brexit . A Channel 4 documentary, Tories at War showed Crispin Odey apparently aware of a Tory plan to suspend Parliament during the Tory leadership contest and a month before the Observer leaked the government’s plan – which was then denied by Number 10.

The Channel 4 programme also recorded Odey urging Boris Johnson to hold a snap election, then move the election dat from October 14 to November 4 while Parliament is suspended to stop any democratic scrutiny of his Brexit plans. – Which largely explains why questions are being asked about how much the PM’s actions are influenced by the huge sums his hedge fund tycoon backers are set to make. – And also why the opposition parties never trusted Johnson not to move the date of an election to crash Britain out of the EU with no deal if it was called before October 31.