Boris Johnson’s hopes for bumper book sales could have been hoisted by restricted access to the single market, according to Politico reports.

The former prime minister, who played an influential role in erecting trade barriers between Britain and its biggest export market, currently has a book out about his exploits called Unleash which he hopes will feather his retirement nest.

But karma looks to be playing a role in getting the book shipped to Europe, where extra checks at the border are preventing it from hitting the shelves.

An assistant manager at British book retailer Waterstones in central Brussels said the book, which was published on 10th October, is still nowhere to be seen.

“It didn’t arrive and it’s because of Brexit. It’s ironic,” they said.

The staffer added that British books take around a week longer to reach the EU market as a result of extra checks at the border that were introduced after Brexit.

The delay means that European officials will have to wait another few days to fact-check Johnson’s claims about the Brexit negotiations and his (at times difficult) relationship with EU leaders.

Oh, well!

