Boris Johnson has been spotted enjoying his second holiday in as many weeks after locals pictured him in a supermarket in Greece.

The caretaker prime minister- who vowed that the country’s interests would be served while a new leader is selected – only returned from a week at a Slovenian spa last Sunday.

Now locals have pictured him and wife Carrie in a sun-soaked coastal town near Athens.

The couple were seen shopping for groceries, filling up two baskets with groceries, including bottles of wine from the fridge.

Boris Johnson’s resignation speech, 7th July: ‘I want you to know that from now until the new Prime Minister is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on’ https://t.co/NfqCLNsmTZ — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 13, 2022

According to Greek website In, Mr and Mrs Johnson were in Nea Makri.

He’s seen paying for his shopping using the self-checkout terminals, before loading it into a waiting SUV, flanked by security guards.

Johnson had already been accused of leading a zombie government for jetting off to Slovenia while Brits fret over skyrocketing bills.

A Labour spokesperson said: “On the evidence of the last few months it seems to make little difference if the Prime Minister is in the office or on holiday.

“It’s all just one big party for Boris Johnson while the country struggles with the Tory cost of living crisis.”

