Boris Johnson struggled to hide his frustration as he fielded difficult questions from members of the press over the partygate scandal.

The prime minister kicked off the press conference by giving some “context” around the events that took place.

He stressed that he believed that giving a speech (and raising a glass, perhaps) to a departing colleague is an important part of leadership.

He reminded us he wasn’t fined for such events, even though some others were, as parties went on into the night.

But as the questions came in, the PM cut an increasingly beleaguered figure.

.@BethRigby: 'Did you ever think about resigning? Three in five Britons think you should.'



"Why are you allowed to come back, Beth?", replies the PM, before apologising and adding "I've got to keep moving forward".https://t.co/TGOaQsiF8J



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/qtSyEHTkHq — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 25, 2022

He was asked if he was a liar, asked about his own judgement and also asked whether he would resign by Beth Rigby after new polling shows three in five people say he should step down.

Sky News correspondent Beth Rigby put the figures to him, but when she tried to follow up the prime minister snapped, saying:

“Why is it only you, Beth, who gets to follow up.”

It was then pointed out to him that other journalists had also asked second questions, which he apologised for, but the reaction was quick to flood in following the fiery outburst:

Illuminating flash of entitled anger there from Johnson towards Beth Rigby — Catherine Philp (@scribblercat) May 25, 2022

In this case a flash of anger directed towards Sky's Beth Rigby. She is very good, so naturally he despises her. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 25, 2022

Johnson getting a bit nasty as @BethRigby has the temerity to ask him a follow up question on a national scandal with him at the heart – how dare she — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) May 25, 2022

"Why are only you allowed a followup @BethRigby"



… he really didn't like that did he…



Good Job!! — Dr Chris Melvin (@ChrisPMelvin) May 25, 2022

Johnson's true colours shine through. Such a rude response to Beth rigby during the response #partygate — Matt Sargeant (@matty_sarg) May 25, 2022

