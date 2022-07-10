Nigel Adams, Nadine Dorries and Allegra Stratton are among the names being tipped for a peerage before the summer recess.

With Boris Johnson clinging to power, the outgoing prime minister is expected to use the coming weeks to draw up a list of people he wishes to appoint into the House of Lords.

According to the Sunday Times, Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Johnson’s downfall.

Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in line to be ennobled in the next couple of months.

The newspaper reported that a No 10 official contacted a veteran Tory to ask whether it was possible to give Stanley Johnson a knighthood on the basis he was “once an MEP”, but the senior party figure advised against it.

Allegra Stratton – who quit as Mr Johnson’s spokeswoman after she was captured joking about at Christmas gathering at the start of the Partygate scandal – is also said to be “tipped” for a peerage as part of the PM’s resignation list.

And Allegra Stratton – suggests maybe a degree of guilt about her very public resignation over partygate. — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) July 9, 2022

