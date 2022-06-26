Boris Johnson believes he can not only win the next general election – but remain in power until the “mid 2030s”, according to Sky News reports.

Another difficult week for the Conservatives has seen them trail Labour by three points at a national level.

Opinium’s latest poll puts Johnson’s party on 34 per cent of the vote share, compared to Labour on 37 per cent.

With Johnson under increasing scrutiny, over half of the public (54 per cent) think he should resign, with 34 per cent wanting him to stay as leader.

His net approval rating has fallen to -28 (-1), with 27 per cent approving and 55 per cent disapproving of the job he is doing.

But more people (28 per cent) still think he would make a better PM than Sir Keir Starmer (27 per cent), and according to dispatches from Rwanda, Johnson himself still views himself as the best choice for Britain in the near to short-term future.

Asked if he would lead the Conservatives into the next election, he said: “Will I win? Yes.

“I am thinking actively about the third term and what could happen then. But I will review that when I get to it.”

A third term could take Johnson into the 2030s, which seems like a very long way away given how turbulent his first three years have been.

The maximum term of a Parliament is five years from the day on which it first met.

Given that the current Parliament first met on Tuesday 17 December 2019, it will automatically dissolve on Tuesday, 17 December 2024, unless it has been dissolved sooner by the Queen.

Polling day would take place 25 days later.

