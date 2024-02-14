Boris Johnson has been given a strong chance with the bookies to make a dramatic return to politics and take up a place in the Conservative cabinet before the end of the year.

With ex-Tory Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng calling on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to bring back Johnson before the general election, the former PM is 5/2 with the bookmaker to return to government anytime in 2024.

Johnson is meanwhile 3/1 to be elected as an MP before 2030 and may make his return to the front line of politics much sooner at 4/1 to win any seat at the next general election.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “The Conservative party have already resorted to bringing back one former Prime Minister in David Cameron and we may see another back in the cabinet before the year is out.

“There have been calls this week for Boris Johnson to return to the Tory cabinet, something we think there’s a fair chance of at 5/2, while the controversial former leader is 4/1 to win a seat when the public next go to the polls.”

Boris Johnson odds

Boris Johnson To Return To The Conservative Cabinet In 2024 5/2 Boris Johnson to be Elected as an MP Before 2030? 3/1 Boris Johnson to Win Any Seat at the Next General Election 4/1

