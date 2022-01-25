Allies of Boris Johnson have come out in defence of the PM following revelations staff gathered in the Cabinet Room for a birthday party.

Official sources have conceded staff “gathered briefly” after it was alleged 30 people attended and shared cake despite social mixing indoors being banned.

ITV News reported the prime minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, had organised the surprise get-together complete with a chorus of “happy birthday” on the afternoon of June 19 2020.

Interior designer Lulu Lytle was in attendance along with Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s under-fire principal private secretary, and No 10’s director of communications Jack Doyle and head of operations Shelley Williams-Walker.

It is thought that the Brexiteer PM enjoyed a Union Jack cake and M&S party food.

Allies came out in defence of the PM this morning, although many of the excuses have been ridiculed.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries, a staunch ally of Mr Johnson, questioned whether the gathering would have broken the rules in place at the time.

“So, when people in an office buy a cake in the middle of the afternoon for someone else they are working in the office with and stop for ten minutes to sing happy birthday and then go back to their desks, this is now called a party?” she tweeted.

Environment secretary George Eustice told reporters: “What really happened here is a small group of staff who had been working closely with the Prime Minister brought in a birthday cake at the end of the day and there was 10 minutes there around sharing a piece of cake.

“I don’t think that really constitutes a party in the way some of the more serious allegations that are being investigated maybe do.”

As Adam Wagner points out, neither excuse seems to hold much weight.

If the facts of this are accurate then I can't see how it could have been lawful



19 June 2020 – indoor gatherings of 2 or more were banned unless it fell within a list of exceptions. Birthday parties (or any social gatherings) were not an exceptionhttps://t.co/Qq2S9DLmhM https://t.co/6i7Xc9PB2U pic.twitter.com/o56QjqRlOJ — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) January 24, 2022

But the one that really takes the biscuit is the “ambush” excuses that seem to have been rolled out.

Grant Shapps said this morning that “the prime minister didn’t organise to be given cake. Some people came forward…”, much to the bemusement of people on social media.

“I was ambushed with cake while working” — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) January 24, 2022

I can explain: I thought it was a business cake — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 24, 2022

Downing Street Cluedo.



Anyone else have Carrie in the Cabinet Room with the birthday cake? — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 24, 2022

Does a cake make a party?



Does singing happy birthday qualify as a party?



The point for many people is… it was more of a party than millions had, including many who sadly wouldn't see another birthday. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) January 24, 2022

Tories:

“It was on his birthday, there was birthday cake, snacks, people sang ‘happy birthday’ but let’s wait until Sue Gray’s report to find out if it was a birthday party” — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 24, 2022

Checkmate for liar Johnson’s when even he can’t pretend he didn’t know his birthday party, with a birthday cake and a rousing chorus of Happy Birthday, wasn’t a party.



Or will he claim it was a work event with icing, candles, balloons and singing? — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) January 24, 2022

“I thought I was blowing out the candles on a work cake.” pic.twitter.com/LaYsPR3LeQ — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) January 24, 2022

Who amongst us hasn’t invited our interior designer in for birthday cake and nibbles during an illegal social gathering whilst she was busy installing gold wallpaper paid for by a political donor, the details of which we told our ethics advisor we had forgotten. #JohnsonMustGo — Brendan May (@bmay) January 24, 2022

"I walked into the room & noticed a fire hazard.

I immediately rushed over & blew the candles on the cake out.

The random 30 people who were also present were so grateful for my heroic deed they placed a party hat on my head & made me drink 14 glasses of champagne" pic.twitter.com/xh7LX1SECi — joe heenan (@joeheenan) January 24, 2022

Boris Johnson can say it was ‘only’ ten minutes of cake and booze all he likes – what about the tens of thousands of people who would have given anything for even a minute with the loved ones they didn’t get to say a proper goodbye to? — Liam Young (@liamyoung) January 24, 2022

Related: Johnson wrote letter to 7-year-old telling her she was right not to have a birthday party