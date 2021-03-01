A reminder of Nigel Farage’s previous role within the European Parliament Fishing Committee has been making the rounds on social media this week.
The Brexit Party leader and former MEP sat on the committee when the law that now stops British shellfish being accepted in the EU was brought in.
Writing in the Yorkshire Post, Peter Packham points out that those in the fishing industry who have had their livelihoods disrupted by Brexit should point the blame at Nigel – as he should have known what the consequences would be.
The law was brought in in 2008 and was supported by Britain for 12 years because it “protected the British shellfish industry against cheap, inferior imports and secured their markets within the European Union”, Packham notes.
“When Britain left the EU we lost that protection, became a third country and had to follow EU rules for non-members. This is what Leavers said they wanted, this is what Brexit means,” he adds.
But there is a good chance Mr Farage might have overlooked that detail given the fact that he only turned up to one of 42 EU fisheries committee meetings during his time on the board.
Anyone surprised?
