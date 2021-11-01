The conference was dubbed “one of the most important meetings in history” by a ‘WeThe15’ spokesperson, although his words could have fallen on deaf ears.

The US president struggled to keep his eyes open as world leaders were told that they are the ones with the “power to make decisions and reach agreements which will affect the lives of generations to come.”

Joe Biden appeared to drift off during the opening speeches of COP26.

