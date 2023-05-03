Political commentator Ash Sarkar had some choice words to say about the Royal Family ahead of the King’s Coronation this weekend.

Rehearsals for the event took place in central London in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of soldiers, many on horseback, marched down from Buckingham Palace past Trafalgar Square and Downing Street to Westminster Abbey.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach and Gold State Coach were marched down the Mall as part of the preparations for the full event on May 6th.

But officials have been warned to prepare for thousands of anti-monarchy protesters who are out to disrupt the procession.

According to reports, a large demonstration will be held in Trafalgar Square with smaller groups stationed elsewhere in a move designed to show a republican presence throughout the procession.

Graham Smith, Chief Executive of anti-monarchy group Republic, said: “This is the first time a big royal event has been directly covered by a larger protest. It will be very colourful and very loud. We’ve not asked for permission, the plan is to just show up and protest.”

Speaking in Newsnight, political commentator Ash Sarkar explained the reasons behind a growing tide of anti-monarchy sentiment.

She said: “Whatever way you slice it, the monarchy is neither a fair nor representative institution”, adding that, by opening themselves up to the media, they have shown themselves to be a “cartel of some very weird people”.

Watch the clip in full below:

Related: The Kingdom of Rust