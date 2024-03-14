The prospect that Britain could be facing the biggest white elephant election in its history was raised during a recent Newsnight episode as voters vented about the radio silence on one of the biggest political issues still facing the country: Brexit.

With a general election expected to take place this year, those concerned about the impact that the UK’s split with the European Union is having on the country’s prospects are getting increasingly irate about the unwillingness of party leaders to speak out about it.

For the Conservatives, the irony has not been lost on most that of their five priorities for Rishi Sunak’s administration, all five are tied in some way with the split from the EU.

Growing the economy has proved immensely difficult after Britain severed itself from its biggest export market, while keeping inflation in check has, for similar reasons, been impossible.

Reducing NHS waiting lists without the support of EU labour is an uphill battle while stopping the boats outside of Dublin Regulation has proved to be an ask too much for a party currently grappling with a problem of their own making.

Labour, meanwhile, has been too afraid to alienate Red Wall voters to speak out on the matter and the Lib Dems, too afraid to alienate Blue Wall voters.

And the frustration from voters is palpable:

