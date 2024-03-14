The Kate Middleton saga has taken the world by storm over the past few weeks – but it was gloriously capped off by none other than Gyles Brandreth after he took one social media post a little too seriously.

The Princess of Wales was forced to issue a public apology after Kensington Palace’s attempt to put rumours about her health to bed went spectacularly wrong.

She took the blame for the manipulated family photograph and issued a personal apology for the “confusion”, taking to social media to say:

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

But that didn’t put the issue to bed.

As has become custom in stories such as this, a gag went around on X (formerly Twitter) that Sheridan Smith had been cast as Middleton in a new 6-part ITV drama.

🚨BREAKING🚨 ITV has announced that Sheridan Smith has been cast as Kate Middleton in an upcoming 6-part drama, 'The Lost Princess,' to air this Autumn pic.twitter.com/pMvkqOiqXe — ed (parody) (@erar97) March 10, 2024

And guess who took it very seriously indeed? Gyles Brandreth, on as a pundit on This Morning today … on ITV, naturally.

Which is, I’m sure you’ll agree, a fitting ending to this whole bizarre saga.

I actually can't believe a Sheridan Smith stars in The Lost Princess tweet has just been repeated as fact on This Morning. It's the cherry on the chaos cake. The whole country is in turmoil — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) March 11, 2024

