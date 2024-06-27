A mega-poll of 20,000 people has put the Tories on track for a historic defeat in the July 4th General Election.

Research by Find Out Now and Electoral Calculus predicts that Sir Keir Stamer is heading for a Labour landslide with an unprecedented majority of 250 seats.

Rishi Sunak’s party, conversely, will be reduced to just 60 MPs which would be 11 fewer than the Lib Dems, making Ed Davey the official leader of the opposition.

It means a few high-profile scalps could be up for grabs, including the prime minister himself who is expected to lose his whopping majority in Richmond and Northallerton.

Other ministers on course to be ousted include deputy PM Oliver Dowden, chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and business secretary Kemi Badenoch.

Grant Shapps, Michelle Donelan, Victoria Atkins, Claire Coutinho, Mel Stride, Esther McVey and Johnny Mercer are also at risk.

Tories expected to survive who could fight a leadership election include James Cleverly, Tom Tugendhat and Laura Trott.

The poll comes as elections expert Professor Sir John Curtice warned that it was “too late” for Sunak to turn things around.

He said the PM has focused on the wrong things in the campaign, while also carrying the can for mistakes made by his predecessors.

Speaking at an event in London, he suggested the Tories could end up with anything between 50 and 150 MPs after July 4.

Asked if there was anything Mr Sunak could do at this late stage to revive things, Sir John said: “To be honest on Sunak it’s too late. You’re not going to turn around a campaign like that at this stage.”

He told the event hosted by iNHouse Communications: “The fundamental mistakes were made by Boris and Liz Truss. The fundamental mistakes they made were last autumn believing that tax cuts and a focus on immigration would be able to turn things around.

