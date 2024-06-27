For those heading to the U.S. at some point, the James Beard Foundation awards are worth keeping an eye on as they track some of the truly extraordinary chefs and restaurants over the pond. And even if there is not such a gulf in quality between here and there as when I first lived in New York in the 90s (boy was that some culinary culture shock – and not in a god way for London) I still would never underestimate just how superb and innovative is the U.S. food scene.
The latest of these coveted culinary awards were handed out recently in Chicago, showcasing an eclectic collection of winners from a range of restaurants in cities and towns across America. The 24-seat Thai tasting menu restaurant Langbaan in Portland, Ore., won the outstanding restaurant award.
Michael Rafidi, of the Arab-influenced Albi in Washington, D.C., was named outstanding chef. He dedicated his award “to Palestine and to all the Palestinian people out there, whether it’s here or in Palestine or all over the world.”
And in an intriguing parallel with the explosion of interest in West African food in London, the team from Dakar NOLA in New Orleans (one of it’s dishes is pictured at the top of the article), which offers a Senegalese tasting menu, received best new restaurant. The award for outstanding restaurateur went to Erika and Kelly Whitaker, who run a restaurant group in the Denver area while Chicago’s Lula Cafe won for outstanding hospitality.
In addition to skill and innovation in the food offered and the overall quality of the dining experience, and in a development to be applauded, the awards now consider a nominee’s treatment of staff, work in the community and commitment to broader issues like equity and climate change.
Partly as a result, the range of nominated chefs and restaurants has expanded beyond the traditional hotspots on the East and West coasts, with a geographically diverse list that features new names and lesser-known restaurants.
Inevitably getting a reservation at any of these places will now be more difficult than ever, but at least with the full list below you can start planning ahead of time for your next trip.
James Beard Foundation Awards – Full List 2024
Outstanding Chef
Michael Rafidi, Albi, Washington, D.C.
Outstanding Restaurant
Langbaan, Portland, Ore.
Outstanding Restaurateur
Erika Whitaker and Kelly Whitaker, Id Est (the Wolf’s Tailor, Brutø, Basta, Hey Kiddo and others), Denver
Best New Restaurant
Dakar NOLA, New Orleans
Emerging Chef
Masako Morishita, Perry’s, Washington, D.C.
Outstanding Bakery
ZU Bakery, Portland, Maine
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, Maine
Outstanding Hospitality
Lula Cafe, Chicago
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
Lula Drake Wine Parlour, Columbia, S.C.
Outstanding Bar
Jewel of the South, New Orleans
Regional Awards
Best Chef: New York State
Charlie Mitchell, Clover Hill, Brooklyn
Best Chef: California
Lord Maynard Llera, Kuya Lord, Los Angeles
Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio)
Hajime Sato, Sozai, Clawson, Mich.
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia)
Harley Peet, Bas Rouge, Easton, Md.
Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington)
Gregory Gourdet, Kann, Portland, Ore.
Best Chef: Midwest (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)
Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis
Best Chef: Mountain (Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming)
Matt Vawter, Rootstalk, Breckenridge, Colo.
Best Chef: Northeast (Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont)
David Standridge, the Shipwright’s Daughter, Mystic, Conn.
Best Chef: Southeast (Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia.)
Paul Smith, 1010 Bridge, Charleston, W.V.
Best Chef: South (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico)
Valerie Chang, Maty’s, Miami, Fla.
Best Chef: Southwest (Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma)
Rene Andrade, Bacanora, Phoenix
Best Chef: Texas
Ana Liz Pulido, Ana Liz Taqueria, Mission, Texas