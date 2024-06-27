For those heading to the U.S. at some point, the James Beard Foundation awards are worth keeping an eye on as they track some of the truly extraordinary chefs and restaurants over the pond. And even if there is not such a gulf in quality between here and there as when I first lived in New York in the 90s (boy was that some culinary culture shock – and not in a god way for London) I still would never underestimate just how superb and innovative is the U.S. food scene.

The latest of these coveted culinary awards were handed out recently in Chicago, showcasing an eclectic collection of winners from a range of restaurants in cities and towns across America. The 24-seat Thai tasting menu restaurant Langbaan in Portland, Ore., won the outstanding restaurant award.

Michael Rafidi, of the Arab-influenced Albi in Washington, D.C., was named outstanding chef. He dedicated his award “to Palestine and to all the Palestinian people out there, whether it’s here or in Palestine or all over the world.”

And in an intriguing parallel with the explosion of interest in West African food in London, the team from Dakar NOLA in New Orleans (one of it’s dishes is pictured at the top of the article), which offers a Senegalese tasting menu, received best new restaurant. The award for outstanding restaurateur went to Erika and Kelly Whitaker, who run a restaurant group in the Denver area while Chicago’s Lula Cafe won for outstanding hospitality.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 10: (L-R) Tren’ness Woods-Black and Marcus Woods attend the 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at Lyric Opera Of Chicago on June 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation)

In addition to skill and innovation in the food offered and the overall quality of the dining experience, and in a development to be applauded, the awards now consider a nominee’s treatment of staff, work in the community and commitment to broader issues like equity and climate change.

Partly as a result, the range of nominated chefs and restaurants has expanded beyond the traditional hotspots on the East and West coasts, with a geographically diverse list that features new names and lesser-known restaurants.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 10: (L-R) Gregory Gourdet and xx attend the 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at Lyric Opera Of Chicago on June 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation)

Inevitably getting a reservation at any of these places will now be more difficult than ever, but at least with the full list below you can start planning ahead of time for your next trip.

James Beard Foundation Awards – Full List 2024

Outstanding Chef

Michael Rafidi, Albi, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Restaurant

Langbaan, Portland, Ore.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Erika Whitaker and Kelly Whitaker, Id Est (the Wolf’s Tailor, Brutø, Basta, Hey Kiddo and others), Denver

Best New Restaurant

Dakar NOLA, New Orleans

Emerging Chef

Masako Morishita, Perry’s, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Bakery

ZU Bakery, Portland, Maine

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, Maine

Outstanding Hospitality

Lula Cafe, Chicago

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Lula Drake Wine Parlour, Columbia, S.C.

Outstanding Bar

Jewel of the South, New Orleans

Regional Awards

Best Chef: New York State

Charlie Mitchell, Clover Hill, Brooklyn

Best Chef: California

Lord Maynard Llera, Kuya Lord, Los Angeles

Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio)

Hajime Sato, Sozai, Clawson, Mich.

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia)

Harley Peet, Bas Rouge, Easton, Md.

Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington)

Gregory Gourdet, Kann, Portland, Ore.

Best Chef: Midwest (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis

Best Chef: Mountain (Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming)

Matt Vawter, Rootstalk, Breckenridge, Colo.

Best Chef: Northeast (Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont)

David Standridge, the Shipwright’s Daughter, Mystic, Conn.

Best Chef: Southeast (Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia.)

Paul Smith, 1010 Bridge, Charleston, W.V.

Best Chef: South (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico)

Valerie Chang, Maty’s, Miami, Fla.

Best Chef: Southwest (Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma)

Rene Andrade, Bacanora, Phoenix

Best Chef: Texas

Ana Liz Pulido, Ana Liz Taqueria, Mission, Texas

