Over the weekend, we’ve seen two very contrasting approaches to delicate matters of national interest from Lee Anderson and Andy Burnham, after viral footage of an altercation between Greater Manchester Police officers and a suspect divided the public.

ALSO READ: Andy Burnham scorches Tories for ‘ignoring’ collapse of UK railways

Andy Burnham seeks to take the heat out of Manchester Airport incident

One officer has been suspended and an internal investigation has been opened, after footage emerged of a male PC kicking a man in the head – once he had been subdued and brought to the ground. However, another clip showed the suspect hitting a female cop in the face.

The drip-fed clips have sparked wild debates online, with people rushing to condemn police brutality and the actions of the man who physically assaulted the officer. Whereas Mr. Burnham sought the middle ground, Mr. Anderson took a very different approach.

The Reform MP shared footage of the policewoman being hit, and called the perpetrator an ‘animal who needs locking up’. Anderson had also previously praised the officer who was seen kicking the suspect, fanning the flames further.

Lee Anderson stirs the pot – and gets schooled by Manchester Mayor

While 30p Lee was causing a storm online, Andy Burnham has taken a more measured approach. He insists that the UK cannot become a country where ‘summary judgments’ are passed online, and stressed the need for the police to be given ‘time and space’ for their investigation.

The Manchester Mayor did land a parting blow on the Ashfield representative, however, saying that MPs should ‘apply more judgment’ and avoid ‘piling in and picking sides’. On Twitter/X, Burnham has received praised for ‘acting like the adult‘ in this situation.

“This is a complicated issue and no-one has yet got the full story. We cannot live in a country where we have summary judgments on social media… there is a criminal investigation ongoing, as well as an internal one within the police.”

“We now have Members of Parliament pre-judging these important investigations. It’s one thing having people react to the video on social media, but MPs should be applying more judgment to these matters, instead of piling in and picking sides.”

“Sadly, people just want to pick sides. The truth often is more complex and usually lies in between. We’ve got no hope if MPs start joining in and adding to the furore. The footage is out there, people can see its complicated. Give the authorities space to do their job.” | Andy Burnham