For someone who is extremely vocal on the subject of certain people not following the laws of the land in the UK, Tommy Robinson sure does put himself in some very troublesome situations. Indeed, this latest incident appears to be entirely self-inflicted.

Why is Tommy Robinson facing jail again?

The far-right activist now stands accused of ‘flagrantly disregarding’ a court injunction which was taken out in 2021, after he was found guilty of libel. Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, made a series of false claims about a 21-year-old Syrian refugee.

The libellous statements were made in the film Silenced, created by the former EDL leader several years ago. The production has been banned from airing in the UK, due to the defamatory nature of the content. So, what did Mr Yaxley-Lennon do on Saturday?

He screened the film to thousands of people, in Trafalgar Square. And, if you thought that was as brazen as it was daft, you’ll be pleased to know that Tommy Robinson is due in the High Court on Monday – to attend a hearing about him breaking the injection regarding Silenced.

Claims in Tommy Robinson film ‘highly libellous’

From a legal perspective, it already looks like the political firebrand has shot himself in the foot. It’s also possible that Robinson screened the footage knowing exactly what the consequences would be, therefore furthering his ‘martyr’ status among his followers.

Whether by mistake or by design, Nick Lowles believes that Robinson will now face the full extend of the law. Although proceedings on Monday are very much at a preliminary stage, the Hope Not Hate official believes there will be severe ramifications for the 41-year-old.

“The Attorney General’s office have been made aware of Tommy Robinson screening a film he was banned from showing. Such a flagrant disregard for the law could well see him facing the maximum two-year sentence. He’s only got himself to blame.”

“Monday is just a hearing, but the screening and his public accusation that the High Court judge ‘is corrupt’ is likely to be brought up and taken into consideration. We also need to ask why officers stood by and allowed a film banned in the UK to be shown.” | Nick Lowles

Police ‘making further inquiries’ following screening of banned film

The Metropolitan Police have also responded to this controversy. Although they have defended officers at the scene who ‘could not reasonably have been aware of the film’s civil proceedings’, the local authority has stated that they are now reviewing the matter.

“Officers on duty for the event couldn’t reasonably have been aware of civil proceedings ongoing in relation to a particular film, but having now been made aware we’re making further inquiries to determine what action we need to take.” | Met Police