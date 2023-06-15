MPs will vote on whether remove Boris Johnson’s access to parliament on his birthday this coming Monday, it has been announced.

Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, said MPs will debate the privileges committee report before putting the only yet-to-be decided matter (whether he should not receive a Parliament pass) to a vote shortly after.

Johnson was found to have committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his partygate denials before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation by the cross-party investigation.

Branding him the first former prime minister to have ever lied to the Commons, the Privileges Committee recommended a 90-day suspension which would have paved the way for a by-election if he had not quit in anticipation.

His resignation means he will escape that punishment but the committee recommended that he should not receive the pass granting access to Parliament which is normally given to former MPs.

It will be a free vote, Sky News understands, meaning MPs will not be told how to vote by party whips.

