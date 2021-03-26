Alex Salmond has launched a new political party in what he said was a bid to build a “super-majority” for independence in the next Scottish parliament.

At a launch for the Alba party on Friday afternoon, the former first minister said the “new political force” expected to field at least four candidates in each regional list, with the intention of electing Alba MSPs from every area of Scotland.

Among the candidates is Chris McEleny, an SNP councillor in Inverclyde. The Scottish parliament elections will be held on 6 May.

Alex Salmond Statement https://t.co/w3IATOmfuv — Alba Party (@AlbaParty) March 26, 2021

Salmond announced his new party just days after the publication of evidence to a Holyrood inquiry describing a culture of complicity around alleged inappropriate behaviour during his time in office.

Earlier this week, Salmond threatened further legal action against Leslie Evans – Scotland’s most senior civil servant – claiming he felt compelled to do so because she “still refuses to accept real responsibility” for expensive failures of the internal inquiry into harassment claims against him.

He also called for a policy inquiry into the leak of the Scottish government’s bungled harassment inquiry findings. Nicola Sturgeon was cleared of breaching the ministerial code over her dealings with Samond.

Salmond, who led Scotland between 2007 and 2014, said: “Over the next six weeks we will promote new ideas about taking Scotland forward, giving primacy to economic recovery from the pandemic and the achievement of independence for our country.

“We expect to field a minimum of four candidates in each regional list and we’re hoping to elect Alba MSPs from every area of Scotland.”

Salmond said the aim of the party is to work towards a “successful, socially just, environmentally responsible, independent country”.

He said: “Today, Alba is hoisting a flag in the wind, planting our Saltire on a hill. In the next few weeks, we’ll see how many will rally to our standard.”

The former SNP leader told potential supporters to vote for his old party in constituency seats or “an independence” party.

Salmond added: “The Alba Party is a list party, we are standing only in the list. We are not challenging the SNP in the constituencies.

“Indeed we are saying vote SNP or for an independence party on the constituency section. We are giving that support. Our campaign that we have launched is going to be entirely positive.”

