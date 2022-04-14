Boris Johnson has been slammed over Partygate excuses that were labelled a “libel against our intellect” on SkyNews last night.

The prime minister will face MPs on Tuesday to ‘set record straight’ after being fined over events in Downing Street that were in breach of his own laws.

He said it “did not occur” to him that the gathering in the Cabinet to mark his 56th birthday was a violation of coronavirus rules, but that he “now humbly accepts” he did breach Covid-19 laws.

Responding to the excuse on SkyNews, Ian Dunt said: “It’s like this endless conveyer belt of lies.

“He was never under any illusions as to what he was doing, he just didn’t care.”

Watch the clip in full below:

