30p Lee has accepted hundreds of pounds worth of freebie football tickets.

The Reform MP bagged £750 worth of hospitality from his beloved football team Nottingham Forest in November, it has been revealed.

But in September 2024, Lee Anderson slammed Keir Starmer for accepting free tickets to Arsenal – sparking accusations of hypocrisy.

He raged: “My season ticket at Forest is £700. I stand (not sit) in the noisiest part of the ground with the most vocal of all fans.

“We sing, we cheer, we boo and aim a few choice words at the Ref and the opposing team. At half time fellow fans talk to me about politics.

“Try it Keir Starmer – you might learn where you’re going wrong.”

The findings were spotted on his official register of interests by the campaign group Reform Exposed, which has nearly 70,000 followers on X. The account investigates Reform campaigners and holds their politicians to account.

Their probes have infuriated officials in Reform HQ being blocked by the party itself, as well as deputy leader Richard Tice and head of policy Zia Yusuf.

The tickets were splurted out by Nottingham Forest for their UEFA Europa League match against Malmo.

According to the club’s website, hospitality typically includes match tickets with premium seating, as well as various perks such as a buffet or a three-course meal. Complimentary drinks, exclusive lounge access, and pre-match entertainment are also given out.

The £750 price tag could pay for 2,500 meals for children in 30p Lee’s consistency of Ashfield, our analysis shows.

In May 2022, Anderson got the viral nickname of “30p Lee” after he claimed food banks are largely unnecessary because the main cause of food poverty is a lack of cooking and budgetary skills – and said that nutritious meals could be easily cooked for 30p a time.