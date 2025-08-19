Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a zinger of a response to the White House reporter who criticised him for not wearing a suit earlier this year.

On Monday, President Zelensky visited Washington for talks with Donald Trump, alongside key European leaders including Sir Keir Starmer.

The talks were about ending the war in Ukraine and came just days after Trump’s summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

This was the first time Zelensky had visited the White House since his explosive meeting with Trump and JD Vance in February, which descended into an all-out row.

One of the more pathetic controversies to come out of that particular meeting was over what Zelensky was wearing, when reporter Brian Glenn took him to task over his decision not to wear a suit.

On Monday, Glenn, who is the chief White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, complimented Zelensky for wearing a suit on this visit, saying he looked “fabulous.”

When Trump pointed out to Zelensky that Glenn was the one who had called him out for his attire in February, the Ukrainian said he remembered.

He then quipped that Glenn was wearing the same suit as last time, adding: “You see, I changed, you are not!”

REPORTER: "You look fabulous in that suit!"@POTUS: "I said the same thing!"



🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aRQLIOYJJC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

Sharing the exchange on X, one person commented: “Even under immense pressure, Zelensky cracks jokes.”