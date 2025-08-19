Gary Lineker has been nominated for his first National Television Award (NTA) in eight years, just months after he left the BBC.

In May, Lineker left his role as presenter of Match of the Day after 26 years, which was also his last appearance on the BBC.

This came after the corporation let go of the former England footballer ahead of schedule following a number of controversies.

Lineker had been due to remain with the BBC for the 2025/26 football season to front their FA Cup coverage, but it was confirmed he would be departing fully in May after he shared an antisemitic post on social media.

READ NEXT: Sally Rooney vows to use book sales and BBC royalties to support Palestine Action

Now, Lineker has been nominated in the best TV presenter category, where he’ll be vying to end Ant and Dec’s 23-year hold on the award.

The other nominations in the category are Alison Hammond, Claudia Winkleman and Stacey Solomon. The NTAs are all voted for by the public – you can vote here. The NTAs will take place on September 10.

Since leaving the BBC, Lineker has been critical of the broadcaster’s coverage of the war in Gaza.

Last month, he said the BBC should “hold its head in shame” over its decision to drop a documentary about doctors working in Gaza.