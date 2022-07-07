Boris Johnson should “leave with dignity” and “go now”, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said as the Prime Minister’s refusal to quit triggered another wave of ministerial resignations.

Mr Zahawi, who was only appointed on Tuesday, said he had made clear privately to Mr Johnson that he should go but “I am heartbroken that he hasn’t listened and that he is now undermining the incredible achievements of this Government at this late hour”.

The Chancellor’s extraordinary statement said the country “deserves a Government that is not only stable, but which acts with integrity”.

But his comment about Jeremy Corbyn has not been missed.

He wrote: “No one will forget getting Brexit done, keeping a dangerous antisemite out of No10…”

Prime Minister: this is not sustainable and it will only get worse: for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country. You must do the right thing and go now. pic.twitter.com/F2iKT1PhvC — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) July 7, 2022

Reactions

His comment about the former labour leader has been met with fury from some sections:

1.

More lies about Jeremy Corbyn.



He is not “a dangerous antisemite”.



You’re no better than Boris Johnson with your lies and truth twisting. https://t.co/VoWtl5knwf — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) July 7, 2022

2.

Jeremy Corbyn was probably just having a cup of tea and thinking about going to his allotment or making jam, and he has to read a letter from Nadhim Zahawi, using ministerial-headed paper, calling a lifelong anti-racist a "dangerous antisemite." Just leave him alone you brutes. — Philip Proudfoot | 🟨🟥 (@PhilipProudfoot) July 7, 2022

3.

You took the Chancellor job because you’re a self serving shameless racial gatekeeper.



You call Jeremy Corbyn a ‘dangerous antisemite’ but supported Boris Johnson the lying, racist, homophobic islamophobe into power👏🏽



The only one you’re loyal to is your ambition Nadhim Zahawi https://t.co/QoCMrinICV — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) July 7, 2022

4.

Not only has Nadhim Zahawi shown himself to be a massive opportunist who holds zero principles but he’s also slandered a good and decent man here. Leave Jeremy Corbyn’s name out of your mouth – he holds more integrity in his fingertips than you do in your entire body. https://t.co/T2PGQeuSiG — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) July 7, 2022

5.

Jeremy Corbyn HAS to sue Zahawi. There’s already money in the pot plus another round of crowdfunding — Tui 🇵🇸 #IAdmireJeremyCorbyn (@Julie70627827) July 7, 2022

What could have been?

Here is Corbyn’s tweet from last night.

12 years of cruel Tory rule inflicting pain for the many to feather the beds of the few.

Johnson should resign now but real change can only come when the Tories are swept away and replaced with a peoples Government to redistribute wealth and power. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 5, 2022

He was mentioned numerous times during yesterday’s PMQs.

It seems neither Johnson or Starmer can keep Corbyn’s name out of their filthy mouths during PMQs. State of it 👇🏻 stuttering and spluttering. 32 MPs have quit his government and he is still there. #ResignJohnson pic.twitter.com/HGuzYgjgRT — Teri 💙♿️ #RMT (@mettlesome_teri) July 6, 2022

A lot of people are considering what could have been, and as ever, this classic from David Cameron is worth a look first.

@David_Cameron is chaos with Ed Miliband still an option please? pic.twitter.com/uprOv3GTKf — Andrew Small (@AndrewSmall1000) July 6, 2022

1.

"Chaos with Ed Miliband"



"At least it's not Corbyn"



We have electronic security tags on extra mature cheddar. I think it would have been fine if Labour won either election. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) July 6, 2022

2.

The entire political class, including most of the liberal commentariat, bent every sinew to ensure that we got this instead of a Corbyn government. Sooner or later they’re going to have to live with the fact that this is what posterity will remember them for. — Jeremy Gilbert (@jemgilbert) July 6, 2022

3.

Dear blue tick centrists. This is the person you thought would be better than Jeremy Corbyn. — Mark Hebden 💙 (@unionlib) July 6, 2022

4.

One of the main Tory attack lines at the next election was going to be “Keir Starmer served under Jeremy Corbyn, and tried to make him Prime Minister”. How can any Cabinet Minister who continues to serve under Boris deploy that. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 7, 2022

5.

Me: At least there’s no way anyone can try and make 18 Conservative resignations about Jeremy Corbyn.



Pundits, Tories, and the Labour right: pic.twitter.com/Zyf2ZXZYOw — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) July 6, 2022

6.

Don't blame me, I voted for @jeremycorbyn



Pass it on 🧡 — CrémantCommunarde #CasseroleThursday 🌍 🧡🌤 (@0Calamity) July 6, 2022

Related: PMQs: Dead parrot Johnson left with dotty Dorries, the horse whipster and the most boring psychopath ever