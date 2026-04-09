Thousands of young Europeans are set to explore the continent this summer with free rail passes funded by the European Union – but British teenagers will once again miss out.

The latest round of the EU’s DiscoverEU programme will hand out around 40,000 travel passes to 18-year-olds, allowing them to journey across Europe by train for up to 30 days. Successful applicants can travel between July 2026 and autumn 2027, visiting multiple countries and experiencing different cultures along the way.

The initiative, part of the Erasmus+ programme, is designed to foster a sense of European identity and encourage young people to connect across borders. Participants receive not only free rail travel but also access to discounts on accommodation, transport and cultural activities.

To qualify, applicants must be 18 and resident in an EU member state or a country associated with Erasmus+, such as Norway, Serbia or Türkiye. They must also complete a short quiz about the EU as part of the application process.

However, UK teenagers remain excluded following Brexit. Since leaving the EU in 2020, Britain is no longer part of Erasmus+, meaning young people here cannot apply for the free Interrail-style passes.

The contrast is stark. While their peers on the continent prepare for a subsidised summer of travel and cultural exchange, British school leavers face the full cost of rail tickets and accommodation if they want to follow similar routes.

Critics argue the exclusion highlights a broader loss of opportunities for young people post-Brexit, particularly in education and mobility. Supporters of the scheme, meanwhile, say it continues to represent one of the EU’s most popular youth initiatives, offering what many participants describe as a “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to explore Europe.

For now, the message is clear: Europe is open to its young citizens this summer – just not those holding a British passport.