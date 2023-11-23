Nigel Farage and Nella Rose had a heated debate over the former UKIPer’s immigration views during Wednesday’s episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The pair appeared to bond earlier in the week when they took part in their first Bushtucker Trial, but YouTuber Rose expressed her reservations about Farage as she ran a bath.

Farage told her the British population increasing by 10 million was a “good thing unless you want a GP appointment”, to which Rose responded:

“I’m stopping you getting a GP appointment? You’re not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding!”

Watch the clip in full below: