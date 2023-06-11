Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson, and talk of right-wing insurgency. The chaos engulfing British politics at the moment may be reaching another low, after it was claimed that ‘more than 10 Tory MPs’ are willing to quit the party in favour of a new, Farage-led movement.

Farage and Johnson: Dream team, or gruesome twosome?

The leading Brexiteer was accused of ‘creating mischief’ following his appearance on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg. Viewers had questioned why Mr. Farage was even on the show, given his controversial background and lack of any official political capacity.

However, his motivations became abundantly clear. Nigel is now trumping-up the idea of a new ‘right-wing alliance’ in the UK, calling for a ‘realignment’ of the political spectrum. What’s more, he has even started to sound-out an old friend.

Nigel Farage claims ‘more than 10 Tory MPs’ are ready to defect

Boris Johnson, fresh from quitting as an MP on Friday, could potentially form part of this so-called alliance. Farage argued that BoJo no longer has a future in the Conservative Party, and said that he’d be better served ‘doing something new’.

The former UKIP leader also used the phrase ‘insurgency’ to describe the potential movement. He believes that there is now a gap for disruption, which would challenge the Tories in the centre-right space.

Boris Johnson told to leave the Tories for a right-wing insurgency

So, could a Nigel Farage/Boris Johnson partnership be in the works? Well, nothing has been ruled out so far.

“I will not rule anything in or anything out. If [Johnson] wants to stay in politics, he’s going to have to be part of some sort of centre-right realignment. It’s up to him. Does he want to leave the Conservative tribe and do something new? There is a gap out there”.

“I see a bigger gap for an insurgency. More Conservative MPs have reached out to me than ever before. It’s potentially double figures, in terms of who would be willing to [form a right-wing alliance].” | Nigel Farage