William and Kate received a frosty welcome on arrival in Jamaica this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been accused of benefitting from the “blood, tears and sweat” of slaves as they arrived in Jamaica to be met by a protest calling for reparations from the British monarchy.

Anti-colonial sentiment has been growing across the Caribbean against the background of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has inspired many around the globe to campaign for equality.

According to The Independent, Jamaica is in the process of removing the Queen as head of state, with a senior figure within the government appointed to oversee the nation’s transition to republic status.

“The government has had to start the process; the road to becoming a republic is not an easy one but they have long been coming under significant pressure to do it,” a source told the publication.

It left quite a few people scratching their heads over why they thought taking pictures such as the below would be a good look.

Why did they think this was a good look? pic.twitter.com/cyQggi08eg — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 23, 2022

