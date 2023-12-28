Those responsible for this should hang their heads in shame. An exponential rise in cases of both rickets and scurvy has been confirmed via a Freedom Of Information Request this week – and the Tories are copping the heat for a surge in ‘Victorian-era diseases’.

How many cases of rickets are there in the UK?

Figures shared by The Mirror show that, from a low baseline, cases of rickets have now soared to 28,379 in the UK – with Southampton harbouring the most patients per capita. Confirmed reports of scurvy have also increased to 269, and Kettering has been identified as the leading hot-spot.

Both illnesses are usually caused by malnutrition – a scourge that has also risen over the last decade, blighting mostly working-class families in the process. As the cost of living keeps going up, and our public services remain stretched, these diseases have an environment to thrive in.

Victorian-era diseases on the march in the UK – why are the Tories to blame?

Rickets is caused by a lack of Vitamin D or calcium. Scurvy, meanwhile, is the result of an individual not receiving enough Vitamin C. The Liberal Democrats, who submitted the FOI request, are convinced that the blame for these ‘comeback conditions’ lies with the Tories.

Daisy Cooper, the party’s health and social care spokesperson, has slammed the government for its ‘Dickensian attitude’ towards healthcare. She has slammed their record on the NHS, calling the ruling party ‘unfit’ to run the NHS. Ouch…

“In 21st century Britain, no one should be suffering with these Victorian-era diseases. It is high time that the Conservative Party dropped their Dickensian attitude toward healthcare and took public health seriously.”

“The Tories have failed to look after our next generation. Under their watch we have seen nothing but waiting lists rise, hospitals falling down, and endless ambulance delays. The Conservative party is not fit to run our NHS.” | Daisy Cooper