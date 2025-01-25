It’s not been a great few weeks for Reform, or its leader. Following rumblings from Elon Musk and lacklustre by-election performances, a new PR nightmare has emerged – after Nigel Farage’s nephew was found guilty of upskirting.

ALSO READ: Tory MP who exposed himself to young aide blocked upskirting bill in Parliament

What is upskirting?

The offence, criminalised six years ago, is the practice of placing a photographic device beneath a woman’s clothing without consent, with the intention of enabling oneself or a third person to observe the genitals, buttocks or underwear of the victim.

Appearing in the dock last Friday, Nigel Farage’s nephew – named Joseph – pleaded guilty at Croydon Magistrates’ Court. Although this crime is punishable by a prison sentence, the defendant escaped with a fine of £576 – plus £200 in compensation.

Who is Nigel Farage’s nephew?

Details of the case are not extensive, but Joseph Farage admitted to placing his mobile phone beneath the clothing of his victim, for the purpose of sharing with a third-party and with the intention to ‘humiliate and distress’ the woman in question.

The offence took place in the Orpington branch of Co-Op. The 31-year-old also runs his own electrical firm in Kent, and has two children of his own. In what may come as a surprise to some, he was not placed on the sex offenders register for this offence.

Why Nigel Farage’s nephew will only pay a fine for his upskirting offence…

Authorities state that, because the victim was over the age of 18, there is no automatic submission to the register. At a time where Nigel Farage and his colleagues are sounding off about ‘two-tier policing’, this incident does very little to help their cause.

Alongside the fine and compensation, Nigel Farage’s nephew was also ordered to pay a further £230 for a victim surcharge, and £85 in prosecution fees, taking his total bill to £1,091. No further action will now be taken.