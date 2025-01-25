Jeremy Clarkson has been criticised for charging £199.99 for a pie at his Cotswolds farm shop.

For the last few years, Clarkson has been attempting to run his Diddly Squat farm, a business venture that has been the subject of the hit Prime video series Clarkson’s Farm.

As a way to try and get a bit more money out of the business, the former Top Gear host has opened a farm shop selling produce from the farm, alongside his own pub.

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop has proven to be very popular – not that everyone has been too happy about this – but Clarkson is now coming under fire for the eye-watering prices he’s charging for some products in the store.

This includes the decision to slap a £199.99 price tag on an ‘extra extra large’ pie.

The mega-sized pie is made to order only, and is part of a range of sizes which include a Large priced at £46.15 and an Extra Large for £107.69.

The huge price tags were called out by reviewer TheSkepticStake, who shared a video on Instagram of his visit to the Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

It wasn’t just the pie that the reviewer was unhappy with. In the clip, he also called out Clarkson for charging £2 for parking and selling “overpriced souvenirs that’ll end up in your bin” such as a “bloody candle for £22.”

He also hit out at the £6.10 price tag for a litre of non-organic milk and the toilets.

In the comments, many voiced their amazement at the pie price tag, with one person writing: ” “I am wondering how they can justify prices like that. Can’t imagine there being any takers.”

Another exclaimed: “Is it seriously £200 for a pie?”

Someone else commented: “I was never going to go but thanks for your service in ensuring this dump is forever avoided.”

A fourth accused Clarkson of “taking the p**s out of real farmers,” adding: “What’s more pitiful is the incredible number of saps who are falling for all it all.”

But others defended Clarkson. One person said: “Yes it’s expensive but so are so many other things. It’s fun, live a little!”

And someone else penned: “It’s a great route through the Cotswolds and the pub itself did great food (had the Longview burger) on a summer’s day with the views the garden have it would be a great place to chill with a few beers.”

