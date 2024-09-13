Read it and weep, citizens of Blighty. With energy bills in the UK set to rise by roughly 10% next month following a recent announcement from the regulator, the exact opposite course of action is now likely to take place across the Channel.

Why are French energy bills going down, as UK ones go up?

It has been confirmed this week that millions of homes across France will benefit from ‘the global trend of falling energy prices’. Those words will likely set off alarm bells for British consumers, however, who are being made to fork out MORE money.

As reported by Connexion, all French residents with the standard tariff set by EDF will see price falls when the bi-annual re-evaluation of rates comes into force in February 2025. It means that over 60% of the entire French population are forecast to have 10-15% shaved from their bills.

French Commission acts on ‘drop in global prices’ to lower energy bills

The decision, which looks to take effect in the new year, follows successive price increases in the EU nation. However, their Energy Regulatory Commission pointed out that pressures have eased on suppliers. They have also warned that these projections are subject to change.

Either way, this announcement serves as a slap in the face to households in the UK. On Tuesday 1 October, Ofgem will implement an increase in the price cap, pushing up the costs of our energy bills to an average of £1,717 per year. The price cap will then be reviewed again in January.

Martin Lewis tells Labour to ‘widen eligibility’ for Winter Fuel Payments

Meanwhile, the furore from the Labour Government’s decision to means test Winter Fuel Payments for pensioners has not gone down well with the public – and millions of senior citizens now face a very uncertain period. The ‘Money Saving Expert’, Martin Lewis, has called for a rethink:

“The government will have to rethink their position. Last year, pensioner homes got up to £300 extra per household cost of living support – that’s gone, and its loss alone is far bigger than the saving made by slightly lower rates.”

“While there’s a strong argument for ending the universality of Winter Fuel Payments, eligibility is being squeezed to too narrow a group. Those just above the thresholds will be hardest hit. I will be urging Chancellor Rachel Reeves to look at methods to widen eligibility.” | Martin Lewis