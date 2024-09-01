LBC host Matthew Wright spent a chunk of his weekend railing against the obscene pay-rise offered to King Charles in the next financial year, which sees his official salary rise by 50%. He certainly won’t be worrying about missing his winter fuel allowance, then.

How much will King Charles earn after latest pay rise?

`It was confirmed at the end of last month that the monarch would receive an additional £45 million to his annual salary, taking his yearly earnings past the £130 million mark. The controversial increase comes at a time where Brits will face another renewed period of struggle.

As warned by the Prime Minister this week, things will ‘get worse before they get better’, with Keir Starmer lashing out at the broken economy his Labour government have inherited from the Tories. Pensioners across the country also face uncertain times.

Winter fuel allowance payments to be stopped

Many now face losing their winter fuel allowances, with eligible pensioners losing up to £300 each. Sir Keir’s first budget is due in October, with more spending cuts and tax rises expected to be announced. Needless to say, the disparity between the royals and the public has upset a few.

Matthew Wright pulled no punches on Saturday, lashing out at the ‘obedient public’ for simply accepting King Charles’ latest increase in wealth. He went on to state that the pay rise is ‘an affront to working people’, likening his existence to ‘something out of a Disney film’.

King Charles and his bumper new pay rise irk Matthew Wright

In several tense exchanges with callers supportive of the Royal Family, Wright even questioned their moral positions, openly criticising those who saw the salary increase as a good thing. He also disparaged MPs, for failing to take a principled stance on the matter.

“How many freezing old people is King Charles worth? How many need to shiver through the winter to maintain his fairytale existence? He’s coming in to £45 million in hard cash this year. That would keep the winter fuel allowance 155,000 pensioners.”

“Of course, Charles has been unwell. But they have made fewer public appearances within the last year. So we are giving them a 50% pay rise, for what equates to 15% less work. And yet, not a word of criticism from the MPs who are happy to rescind the fuel allowance.” | Matthew Wright

You can watch the rest of Matthew Wright’s anti-royalist rant here: