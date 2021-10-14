The PM has swanned off to Tory peer Sac Gokdsmith’s £25k a week luxury villa on the Costa del Sol.

He is sunning himself as the UK continues to struggle with supply chain issues, Breixt, energy crisis, you name it.

The Mirror managed to get a pic of the PM standing at his easel trying to paint like his hero Winston Churchill.

It comes as a report yesterday slammed the government’s response of the handling of the Covid crisis, leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths.

There was anger that he was painting while the country goes down the pan.

However, others also imagined what he was painting and some of the memes are amusing, and possibly correct…

Reactions

Boris Johnson shows off the painting he's been working when he wasn't at all dodging the damning fallout from the MPs report into the government's handling of the COVID pandemic#JohnsonLiedPeopleDied #BorisResign pic.twitter.com/UpraeQs7Jy — Katy 🎃👻⚰️🕸️🦇🪦 (@katy_whitton) October 12, 2021

I think we all know what Boris Johnson was painting whilst on holiday. #FiddlingWhileRomeBurns pic.twitter.com/32ehq3R7aV — Hollerella (@hollerella) October 13, 2021

Boris Johnson not emulating Churchill but Blackadder, painting whilst Rome burns. WWI was going to be over by Christmas, so was Covid – last Christmas! Perhaps he'll get an Idiot's Guide to Pandemics book to go with his paints set this Xmas. pic.twitter.com/pPoFx9f2gk — Katy Jon Went (@katyjon) October 13, 2021

I found what boris Johnson was painting in his villa pic.twitter.com/wKIVVKBjhP — Corrado Bowden (@corrado_bowden) October 13, 2021

Boris Johnson’s Churchill inspired Marbella painting exposed. pic.twitter.com/3B1YeObJIF — Arwel Owen (@sap_aws) October 13, 2021

This brings a whole new meaning to the phrase Piss Artist. pic.twitter.com/HjYwC1a6bJ — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) October 12, 2021

Exclusive!



We have first glimpses of @BorisJohnson painting of a bus…



he shows such promise… #What Ajohnson pic.twitter.com/GZG1ghBt0L — Phill Rickard- 3.5%🔸️#RejoinerNow🔸️#FBPE🔸️ (@Rickardpmp) October 13, 2021

