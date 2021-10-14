The PM has swanned off to Tory peer Sac Gokdsmith’s £25k a week luxury villa on the Costa del Sol.
He is sunning himself as the UK continues to struggle with supply chain issues, Breixt, energy crisis, you name it.
The Mirror managed to get a pic of the PM standing at his easel trying to paint like his hero Winston Churchill.
It comes as a report yesterday slammed the government’s response of the handling of the Covid crisis, leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths.
There was anger that he was painting while the country goes down the pan.
However, others also imagined what he was painting and some of the memes are amusing, and possibly correct…
Reactions
