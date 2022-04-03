Tommy Robinson says he has been arrested in Cancun and faces deportation for “national security reasons”.

The former English Defence League (EDL) man, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has shared a video of himself allegedly being detained by security at the airport in Mexico.

In the footage, posted on his Telegram account, the 39-year-old says he flew to Mexico with his three children for an Easter holiday but was detained at the airport.

The children have been left with Robinson’s friend, he said, and their mother is now flying out to collect them.

Robinson tells the camera: “I have been arrested, separated from my kids and now I’m being deported as a matter of national security” as he shows what he says is a security holding cell.

Here's Yaxley-Lennon talking about being deported from Cancun. "What have I done? I'm a journalist" pic.twitter.com/BXcLDaaXJU — 👑Nullen, Shitcrumblin Twatsicle, Biscuit Overlord (@sfinn80) April 2, 2022

He is told the reason for his arrest is “confidential” and has come directly from Mexico City, in an interaction with what appears to be an airport staff member.

“I’ve never broken a law here. All I do at home is talk about Islam”, says Robinson.

“I’ve never caused a problem, landed for what is clearly a family holiday, and I’ve been arrested, detained and separated from my kids.”

In another clip, he complains about it being hard for him to live in England because he can’t open a bank account or rent a house.

Robinson has been convicted in the UK for fraud, stalking, assault, using someone else’s passport, using threatening behaviour and contempt of court.

Last week he was due at the High Court for questioning over his finances in connection with unpaid legal bills after he lost a libel case brought against him by a Syrian teenager last year – he failed to turn up.

