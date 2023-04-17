Protesters from the Just Stop Oil group have disrupted play at the World Snooker Championship on Monday evening, after they stormed the tables at The Crucible. The demonstration has left Brits divided on their radical course of action.

Just Stop Oil interrupt snooker tournament

On Monday evening, the match between Joe Perry and Robert Milkins was halted when an eco-protester climbed on a snooker table, and opened a bag of orange powder. The substance covered the green canvas, causing a delay of more than 30 minutes.

Security forces escorted the male from the table. The event, which was broadcast live on the BBC, was engulfed by chaos. A second protester also tried to get involved, but was almost immediately subdued by the security presence.

I’m lost for words pic.twitter.com/Gqf5bKXlUu — Out Of Context Snooker (@OOCSnooker) April 17, 2023

Why did Just Stop Oil target the World Snooker Championships?

Both protesters have been arrested. Just after 7:30pm, the group issued a statement on social media, reiterating their calls for the UK to stop all new fossil fuel projects. They branded the government ‘genocidal’ for pursuing oil-based energy objectives.

“At around 7:20pm, two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, interrupting play. The pair proceeded to cover the tables in orange powder paint before being removed by security and arrested.

“They are demanding that the Government immediately stop all new UK fossil fuel projects and are calling on UK sporting institutions to step into in civil resistance against the Government’s genocidal policies.” | Just Stop Oil

Civil protest groups stand beside each other

Needless to say, the stunt has drawn a wave of criticism online.

Nigel Farage also dedicated a part of his GB News show to chastising Just Stop Oil. However, they did find support from another set of protesters. Animal Rising, who disrupted the Grand National on Saturday, showed their solidarity.

“This is bloody brilliant and we support disrupting people out of business as usual to make change happen now. A crucible is the trial in which different elements interact, leading to the creation of something new. That’s *exactly* what we need. Thank you.” | Animal Rising