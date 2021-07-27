Sebastian Shemirani, the son of former nurse turned conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani, believes that his mother is now “beyond help.”

His mum sparked widespread condemnation after she appeared at an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday.

During her speech she compared NHS nurses and doctors distributing the Covid-19 vaccines to Nazis criminals who were executed after WWII, after the Nuremberg trials.

Footage saw her say: “At the Nuremberg trials, the doctors and nurses stood trial and they hung.” Her appalling remarks were greeted by cheers and applause at those who attended the so-called ‘debate.’

Did Kate Shemirani just threaten our doctors with the noose?



And check David Kurten watching on to the left of stage…. pic.twitter.com/v5VbOfpPjR — Lister (@marclister3k) July 24, 2021

Her 21-year-old son does not share his mother’s views. He appeared on the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4 and said he now believes that his mother should be prosecuted because it is “only a matter of time before someone acts on the bad advice that she is giving the country.”

Shemirani also conceded that his mum is “beyond help” and that she is “so arrogant in her worldview and truly believes she is a conduit for truth, on a spiritual level, she thinks that she shouldn’t have to listen to people like us.” He added that, whenever he has tried to talk to her and point out her views are wrong, it usually backfires and that it is “impossible to talk to somebody when they’ve got that level of God complex.”

I feel so sorry for this poor bloke. Near impossible to pull someone back when they’re that far down the rabbit hole and it’s just hopelessly sad. Straight up radicalisation. https://t.co/7fUjkR9w5p — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) July 26, 2021

