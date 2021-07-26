A video has illustrated the level of harassment suffered by female journalists and females in general.

The clip shows US news reporter Brianna Hamblin being harassed by a man as she tries to do her job for Spectrum News.

The stranger – who doesn’t appear on camera – starts by saying “beautiful as hell.”

He then quickly escalates his sickening comments, saying: “You see that’s why I can’t be left alone with a Black woman, or a mulatto chick. ‘Cause I can’t stand these f***ing white girls,” he says.

“Alright. We are done here,” the reporter then says, attempting to shut him up. “Have a great rest of your day.”

“You are sexy as f***,” the man then adds before finally walking away.

In her thread, regarding the incident, the reporter wrote: “Being hit on and harassed as a woman, especially as a woman reporter out in the field, happens so often you learn how to roll with it or ignore it.

“This time it happened to be recorded only seconds before my hit. There are A LOT of things wrong with this.”

She continued:

“1. If you don’t want to be on camera, simply avoid it or ask nicely to not be on camera. Don’t walk towards it or make a scene. Who said this was about you?

“2. ’Oh, men these days just can’t give compliments.’ No. The first man’s ‘you look nice’ as he continued to walk away is fine. It’s the 2nd man who took this to another disgusting level it didn’t need to be.

“3. The audacity of the things men say to me never ceases to amaze me. What makes you think women want to be talked to that way? In no way is this endearing. It’s uncomfortable. It’s gross.

“4. Being a Black woman in this industry has its own headaches, but talking down on one group of women to ‘praise’ another group is NEVER okay. It just shows you have a disgusting fetish based on stereotypes, which is just as racist.”

This is disturbing and yet we are expected to not react out of fear of being attacked.

So sorry that you and countless women have to constantly endure this ignorant garbage. It's disgusting.

Every woman recognises that look in her face and most have experienced it.



Do men see it? Are they pretending that they cannot recognise fear and disgust?



Or do they see it and like causing that?



Because it happens so often to women and yet so few men call it out

People don't understand how problematic this is. You have to say thank you to avoid backlash but when you say it, you risk them taking it the wrong way.



I would like to see the men in your crew have your back. As BW, we are there for everyone but it's not always reciprocated.

This video is triggering. I've been in this situation almost a hundred times – not as a reporter but as a woman just going for a walk, pumping gas in my car, or walking from my car to a store. When I was a young adult my mom told me to say hi to these men to protect my safety smh

The zoom in on your eyes broke my heart.

