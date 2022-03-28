Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said his government would consider declaring neutrality and offering security guarantees to Russia, including keeping Ukraine nuclear-free.

Both Ukraine and Russia are set to hold fresh peace talks in Turkey this week.

He told independent Russian journalists on Sunday that the issue of neutrality – and agreeing to stay out of Nato – should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw.

He said that a vote could take place within a few months once Russian troops leave. Russia quickly banned Mr Zelensky’s interview from being published.

Zelensky has said he was willing to consider Ukraine adopting a neutral status, but sovereignty and retaining territory remained priorities.

Rachel Johnson

Over on LBC Rachel Johnson decided that the only way the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is cut up, with the areas Putin wants handed over to Russia.

The radio presenter and journalist sister of the PM said she could ‘live with’ handing over occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia.

It is becoming quite clear the Rachel is becoming a match for her brother Boris when it comes to putting her foot in her mouth.

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up by Putin, @RachelSJohnson argues. pic.twitter.com/zUyASe9yu7 — LBC (@LBC) March 27, 2022

Reactions

1.

When the French try to invade Britain I expect she'd be just fine with trading off Kent, Sussex and Surrey for the peace settlement. — matthew sidford (@GlosGreen) March 27, 2022

2.

If I were to appear on radio and give my views on the pain of childbirth & the menopause,



It would probably be more relevant and qualified than this nonsense. https://t.co/wp4Dma13Y6 — John West 🕯💙🇺🇦 (@JohnWest_JAWS) March 27, 2022

3.

Jesus christ. Someone please invent a time machine and go back and stop Stanley Johnson procreating. This from Rachel Johnson is unjustified when Ukrainians themselves don’t want to be Russian https://t.co/6dagpHM2nk — Rachel Love-Howseman (@rachlove31) March 27, 2022

4.

and just like Rachel Johnson I also want to be taken seriously as a political journalist and guys I've been thinking, if Kim Jong-Un were given economic and social control of South Korea, there'd be a united Korea. Give me a radio show quick, I've got some serious insights here — Alison K. Brown 🇬🇧🇳🇱🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@alisonkatebr) March 27, 2022

5.

I’m sure I speak for all Ukrainians when I say that I’m very glad it isn’t up to you, Rachel Johnson. What an embarrassment. https://t.co/4NkzRabYIm — Philip Howell 🇺🇦 (@phlhwl) March 27, 2022

6.

Rachel JOHNSON



see FIFTH COLUMINISTS https://t.co/KNeAJti0aJ — Dr Matt Prescott (@mattprescott) March 27, 2022

7.

Rachel Johnson is tired of seeing news about this cursed war and thinks Ukraine should be jolly well reasonable about it and give Putin a few oblasts. — John Cotter (@John_Cotter) March 27, 2022

8.

A tough one this week, kids. We're playing "spot the Russian asset".



Here's round 1: pic.twitter.com/GQATMC5BLM — Three.Words.Work (@ThreeWordsWork) March 27, 2022

9.

Find someone who looks at you like an ignorant British person looks at drawing random lines on a map of Central and Eastern Europe https://t.co/HRQ5ZilyVF — Pawel Swidlicki (@pswidlicki) March 27, 2022

10.

Are you OK, Rachel Johnson, dividing up London if that ends the war in Ukraine? Wait, Putin probably has part of London already. https://t.co/COoj5Av534 — Katy Jon Went (@katyjon) March 27, 2022

11.

Rachel Johnson "could live" with Putin controlling vast chunks of Ukraine. So why can't Ukrainians?? https://t.co/DYsecM79jV — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 27, 2022

12.

Have @lbc considered cutting out the middle man and just giving Putin his own show? https://t.co/SdBuUWGWpB — Lady Scarborough 💙 (@Scarborough_GB) March 28, 2022

13.

What an appalling person she is. https://t.co/i6c4clAPEf — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) March 28, 2022

14.

Lady Haw Haw https://t.co/952ewCcKj3 — Jack White 🔶🔶#StandwithUkraine #FBPE #JohnsonOUT (@WriterJackWhite) March 28, 2022

15.

does shilling for the Kremlin run in the family? https://t.co/8a8J2eqgBX — UK Govt Just Googled (That / It) 🇺🇦🌻 (@UKGovtGoogles) March 28, 2022

Related: The beginning of the end? Russian journalist predicted army’s demise with ‘uncanny accuracy’